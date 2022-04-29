DOTD breaks ground on LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) celebrated the start of construction on the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project in West Baton Rouge Parish on Friday, April 29.

The $57.7 million project began in earlier in the month and will replace the current southbound bridge with a new bridge that will be built on the west side of the current structure. It will also realign Ernest Wilson Drive and LA 1 to connect with the new bridge.

Until the new southbound bridge is completed, vehicles will remain on the current alignment. Traffic will then be shifted to the new bridge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.