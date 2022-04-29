Ask the Expert
DOTD breaks ground on LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) celebrated the start of construction on the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project in West Baton Rouge Parish on Friday, April 29.

The $57.7 million project began in earlier in the month and will replace the current southbound bridge with a new bridge that will be built on the west side of the current structure. It will also realign Ernest Wilson Drive and LA 1 to connect with the new bridge.

Until the new southbound bridge is completed, vehicles will remain on the current alignment. Traffic will then be shifted to the new bridge.

