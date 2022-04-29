Ask the Expert
Man found shot to death on N. Harrells Ferry Road

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating a homicide on Friday, April 29.

According to officials with BRPD, officers received a call around 2 p.m. about a man down on North Harrells Ferry Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said.

This story is developing.

