Bayou Chene Floodgate complete; expected to prevent Atchafalaya River backwater flooding

The following is a press release from the Governors Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the St. Mary Levee District for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Bayou Chene Floodgate.

The permanent structure will prevent Atchafalaya River backwater flooding from impacting St. Mary, Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Martin, Assumption, and Iberville parishes.

“This region has relied on temporary measures to prevent backwater flooding since the 1970s,” said Gov. Edwards. “With the completion of this decades-long effort, the people of St. Mary and the five surrounding parishes can rest easier knowing they’re protected by a permanent flood control structure. I applaud the collaboration between CPRA and the St. Mary Levee District that brought this important project to fruition.”

The $80 million floodgate is an investment from CPRA using funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) and was built in partnership with the St. Mary Levee District.

“The completion of the Bayou Chene Floodgate is a gamechanger for the homes and businesses across this six-parish region,” said CPRA Chairman Chip Kline. “With its installation, nearly 30,000 residents will be protected from Atchafalaya River backwater flooding.”

St. Mary Parish officials highlighted the years of collaborative work that paved the way for the floodgate’s completion.

“We are very thankful for all who had a role in making the Bayou Chene Flood Protection Project a reality,” said Tim Matte, Executive Director of the St. Mary Levee District.

“Since the first emergency closing of the Bayou Chene in 2011, the St. Mary Levee District has been saying two words at CPRA and other meetings in Baton Rouge,” said Bill Hidalgo, President of the St. Mary Levee District. “Those words were ‘Bayou Chene.’ Today we can say two more words to the Governor, his staff, and CPRA – thank you. These words of thanks come from the St. Mary Levee District and the region the Bayou Chene structure protects.”

“This massive 446-foot structure is a wonderful development for the region,” said State Rep. Beryl Amedée. “We are grateful for the flood protection this feat of engineering and design will provide to the six affected parishes.”

“Permanent flood protection is what this area deserves,” said State Rep. Vinney St. Blanc. “With the completion of the Bayou Chene Floodgate, I’m thrilled to see St. Mary and the surrounding parishes receiving just that.”

