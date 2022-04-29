2022 NFL Draft: Saints select OL Northern Iowa OL Trevor Penning at No. 19 overall

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Satins have selected Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning with the No. 19 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Penning joins Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave as the Saints’ two draft picks in the top 20.

Penning is considered one of the top offensive linemen entering the 2022 NFL Draft and one of the best in the country this past season. He was the only offensive lineman named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the top national offensive player. He also became the first player at Northern Iowa invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and started all 12 games at tackle for the Panthers.

He helped lead the Panthers to 1,686 yards rushing and 2,679 yards passing and was part of an offensive line that allowed just 36 sacks and went 25-of-30 in red zone attempts.

