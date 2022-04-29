2022 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints trade up to take Ohio State WR Chris Olave

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have selected Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints traded their No. 16 overall pick, No. 98, and 120 to the Washington Commanders for the No. 11 pick.

During his time in Columbus Olave set the school record for receiving touchdowns with 35, the fourth most in Big Ten Conference history. He also ranks No. 3 in school history in receptions with 176 and No. 5 in receiving yards with 2,711.

Olave, was named a first-team All-American in 2021 and was also a second-team All-American by the AP, Walter Camp, and FWAA. He finished his career with 11 100-yard receiving yard games.

Last season, he caught 65 passes for 936 yards with 13 touchdowns for an average of 14.4 yards per reception.

During his four seasons at Ohio State, Olave played in 47 games with 24 starts and caught 176 passes for 2,711 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.