Woman accused of arson on Pontotoc Street arrested

Terica Scott
Terica Scott(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to an arson investigation, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Fire investigators report Terica Scott was arrested on one count of Simple Arson Wed., April 27.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 6000 block of Pontotoc St., which is just off of Glen Oaks Dr., on April 6.

The fire was reportedly out once crews arrived.

After investigating, officials determined the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators were able to use witness statements, which led to the arrest.

