Warming trend right into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will begin shifting east of the local area. This will cause a return of southerly winds. The southerly flow will prompt a steady warming trend into the weekend a slow increase in humidity. Afternoon highs will be a degree or two above normal today, so not too bad when you factor in the low humidity. But, highs will be back into the upper 80°s by the weekend with a more noticeable humidity level.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28 (WAFB)

The weekend stays mainly dry. We’ve got a spotty shower or two possible Saturday. That means just about everyone will stay dry. So no worries about rain for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Sunday will have a slightly better rain chance. Expect a few sct’d t-showers mainly during the afternoon. Rain amounts will be less than 0.25″ for those that see rain. Severe weather won’t be an issue.

As we move through the first few days of May the weather story will be the heat. High temperatures will be several degrees above normal for the upcoming work/school week. Make sure to stay hydrated if you have extended outdoor plans. Highs will even reach the low 90°s in spots Tuesday through Thursday.

Our next cold front doesn’t look to arrive until the very end of our 10-day forecast. Even then, long range models don’t seem terribly impressed with this next front in terms of storm potential or temperature cool down.

