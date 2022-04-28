Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Warming trend right into the weekend

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will begin shifting east of the local area. This will cause a return of southerly winds. The southerly flow will prompt a steady warming trend into the weekend a slow increase in humidity. Afternoon highs will be a degree or two above normal today, so not too bad when you factor in the low humidity. But, highs will be back into the upper 80°s by the weekend with a more noticeable humidity level.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28(WAFB)

The weekend stays mainly dry. We’ve got a spotty shower or two possible Saturday. That means just about everyone will stay dry. So no worries about rain for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28(WAFB)

Sunday will have a slightly better rain chance. Expect a few sct’d t-showers mainly during the afternoon. Rain amounts will be less than 0.25″ for those that see rain. Severe weather won’t be an issue.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28(WAFB)

As we move through the first few days of May the weather story will be the heat. High temperatures will be several degrees above normal for the upcoming work/school week. Make sure to stay hydrated if you have extended outdoor plans. Highs will even reach the low 90°s in spots Tuesday through Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP.

Our next cold front doesn’t look to arrive until the very end of our 10-day forecast. Even then, long range models don’t seem terribly impressed with this next front in terms of storm potential or temperature cool down.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

weather 042822
9News at Noon Forecast - April 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
Coast & Climate: Stormwater Master Plan with EBR Director of Transportation and Drainage
Coast & Climate: Stormwater Master Plan with EBR Director of Transportation and Drainage
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, April 28