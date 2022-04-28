Vehicle fire blocking I-10 West at Perkins
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle caught fire on I-10 West at the Perkins Road on-ramp Thursday, April 28.
The fire got started just before 6 a.m.
The right and center lanes are blocked on I-10 West past Acadian Thruway, according to DOTD.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department, EMS, and BRPD are responding to the scene.
Back ups start at College Drive.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.