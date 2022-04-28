Vehicle fire blocking I-10 West at Perkins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle caught fire on I-10 West at the Perkins Road on-ramp Thursday, April 28.

The fire got started just before 6 a.m.

BREAKING: Now we're dealing with a vehicle fire on I-10 WEST at the Perkins Road on-ramp. Fire department has blocked the right lane now. I-10 WEST backups start at College Drive. pic.twitter.com/Y7iAJD7FJh — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 28, 2022

The right and center lanes are blocked on I-10 West past Acadian Thruway, according to DOTD.

The right and center lanes are now blocked on I-10 West past Acadian Thruway due to an accident. Congestion has reached College Drive. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 28, 2022

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, EMS, and BRPD are responding to the scene.

Back ups start at College Drive.

Stop-and-go traffic on I-10 WEST between the 10/12 merge and Perkins Road due to a crash, car fire, and the right two lanes blocked. Use an alternate like College or Acadian to Government or Florida. Also south of the interstate, use Stanford or Perkins as alternates. pic.twitter.com/NrV6wtFZha — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 28, 2022

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.