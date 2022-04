POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - US Hwy. 190 eastbound on the Morganza Spillway in Pointe Coupee Parish is closed due to a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to Louisiana State Police.

US Hwy 190 Traffic Advisory:



US Hwy 190 eastbound on the Morganza Spillway (Four Mile Bridge) in Pointe Coupee Parish is currently closed do to a crash involving two eighteen wheelers. This is anticipated to be an extended roadway closure. pic.twitter.com/8Jql43DNv0 — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 28, 2022

Officials report this is expected to be an extended roadway closure.

BREAKING: US-190 EAST is temporarily closed in Krotz Springs at the Atchafalaya Bridge due to an 18-wheeler crash. pic.twitter.com/hWOvrw4BYA — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 28, 2022

