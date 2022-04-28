US 190 East now open after crash involving two 18-wheelers

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - US 190 East on the Morganza Spillway in Pointe Coupee Parish is now open following a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to DOTD.

All lanes are open on US 190 East at LA 105 (Krotz Springs). Congestion is approximately 1 mile in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 28, 2022

The road closure was announced around 5 a.m. Thurs., April 28 and lasted several hours. Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

US Hwy 190 Traffic Advisory:



US Hwy 190 eastbound on the Morganza Spillway (Four Mile Bridge) in Pointe Coupee Parish is currently closed do to a crash involving two eighteen wheelers. This is anticipated to be an extended roadway closure. pic.twitter.com/8Jql43DNv0 — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 28, 2022

BREAKING: US-190 EAST is temporarily closed in Krotz Springs at the Atchafalaya Bridge due to an 18-wheeler crash. pic.twitter.com/hWOvrw4BYA — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 28, 2022

Officials announced the road reopened around 11 a.m.

