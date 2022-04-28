Ask the Expert
US 190 East now open after crash involving two 18-wheelers

US Hwy. 190 eastbound is closed following an accident involving two 18-wheelers.
US Hwy. 190 eastbound is closed following an accident involving two 18-wheelers.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - US 190 East on the Morganza Spillway in Pointe Coupee Parish is now open following a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to DOTD.

The road closure was announced around 5 a.m. Thurs., April 28 and lasted several hours. Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

Officials announced the road reopened around 11 a.m.

