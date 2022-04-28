Trending warmer, rain chances return on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quiet weather will continue today as our area remains under the influence of high pressure. However, the high will be shifting to our east, allowing winds to take on more of a southerly component.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28 (WAFB)

With that, temperatures and moisture will gradually increase over the next 24 hours. Highs today will top out in the low 80s, with some clouds moving in during the afternoon.

We’ll enjoy one more morning start in the 50s on Friday before a more significant warm-up kicks in. Highs will reach the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies, with another dry day expected. Weather looks good for Live After Five downtown, with temperatures falling from the mid 80s into the mid 70s.

Saturday will start to take on more of a summer-like feel as moisture levels continue to increase.

However, most stay dry, with rain chances running less than 20%. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, so if you’re planning on tailgating before the Garth Brooks concert, don’t underestimate the warmth. The concert itself should stay dry, with temperatures falling from the low 80s at 7 p.m. into the 70s for the remainder of the evening.

Somewhat better rain chances are expected by Sunday, with the potential for some storms to move in from the north during the afternoon and evening hours. I’ve got rain chances posted around 40%, with highs reaching the upper 80s before any rains develop.

Warm and humid weather looks to continue for the balance of next week, with daily high temperatures flirting with 90 degrees. Small rain chances are currently in the forecast, but nothing major is expected at this point.

