Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Study: Gun violence surged in pandemic’s first year

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess...
According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gun violence in the U.S. rose during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.

There were also more than 10,000 excess nonfatal injuries.

The findings came from data collected by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Four states - New York, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas - accounted for most of the shootings.

Researchers can’t say if COVID-19 itself factored into the increase of gun incidents compared to other issues, including civic unrest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

The world's largest blue diamond was sold at an auction for $57.5 million.
‘Exceptionally rare diamond’: World’s largest blue diamond sells for $57.5M at auction
A turkey is terrorizing people on a trail in Washington, D.C.
Turkey terrorizing people on DC trail
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars
Dachshund dogs wait in a box before competition at a dog show in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday,...
Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed