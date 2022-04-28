Police search for suspect caught on camera kicking doors open in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baker Police Department are working to identify a suspect accused of kicking doors open to homes in the Baker area.

Police say the suspect was seen kicking a residential door open on the night of April 23.

Residents were home at the time, officials report.

The man is suspected to be involved in similar criminal acts in the City of Baker area, police added.

If anyone can help identify, or has any information on the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, ext. 1.

