Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police search for suspect caught on camera kicking doors open in Baker

This man kicked residential doors open in Baker while people were home.
This man kicked residential doors open in Baker while people were home.(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baker Police Department are working to identify a suspect accused of kicking doors open to homes in the Baker area.

Police say the suspect was seen kicking a residential door open on the night of April 23.

Residents were home at the time, officials report.

The man is suspected to be involved in similar criminal acts in the City of Baker area, police added.

If anyone can help identify, or has any information on the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, ext. 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Woman arrested for arson
Woman arrested and accused of arson
Ronald Greene special committee hearing
Ronald Greene special committee hearing
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 28
Warming trend right into the weekend
FILE - In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Karamo Brown, from left, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni...
Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ is coming to New Orleans for Season 7