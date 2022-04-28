Ask the Expert
Parade of Homes showcasing homes around Baton Rouge

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is kicking off the 2022 Parade of Homes to benefit the Arts Council of GBR.

Whether you’re searching for a new house in Baton Rouge or looking to make some minor improvements around your home, the Parade of Homes is the perfect place to get some inspiration.

The first weekend was April 23 and 24. The second weekend is April 30 and May 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Click here to find the map of the homes and to purchase tickets.

