Parade of Homes showcasing homes around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is kicking off the 2022 Parade of Homes to benefit the Arts Council of GBR.

Whether you’re searching for a new house in Baton Rouge or looking to make some minor improvements around your home, the Parade of Homes is the perfect place to get some inspiration.

The second weekend is April 30 and May 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. (WAFB)

The first weekend was April 23 and 24. The second weekend is April 30 and May 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The second weekend is April 30 and May 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. (WAFB)

Click here to find the map of the homes and to purchase tickets.

The second weekend is April 30 and May 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.