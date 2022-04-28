LSU is warning fans ahead of time, parking will be limited for Garth Brooks concert

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s campus and surrounding businesses are preparing for one of the biggest crowds as fans come in to see Garth Brooks perform in Tiger Stadium.

Over 102,000 tickets have been sold, fans are ready to pack Tiger Stadium and answer Garth Brooks’ call.

“There is going to be a lot of people, it is going to be one of the most highly sold ticketed concerts in American history. So, you take that, the fan interest with Garth Brooks being in Baton Rouge. ‘Callin Baton’ in Tiger Stadium. It’s just historic, so we are expecting lots of people,” explains Chief Brand Officer for LSU Athletics Cody Worsham.

However, LSU Athletics wants folks to know that parking will be limited. Besides, the concert there will be an LSU baseball and softball game, along with track and field. Pre-paid parking is already sold out, but there will be other lots open on Saturday for the concert. Concert day parking will open up on Saturday at 7 a.m. RV parking will be opening starting Friday at 6 p.m.

“I would expect that there will obviously be a lot of traffic, the best thing you can do is have the Waze app,” adds Worsham.

If fans are having trouble finding the right parking can click here. There will be a full list of where to park.

It will show drivers directions through the Waze app on how to get to that particular parking lot. “The best thing that people can do is be prepared and arrive early,” says Worsham.

Those who pre-paid for parking need to put the parking pass ticket on the dashboard, this way drivers can be guided to the correct parking lot. There will be a metal detector that everyone must go through before entering the stadium, and everything will be cashless when it comes to parking and concessions. Food trucks will be inside Tiger Stadium as well.

Clear bags are still a must for this concert.

Meanwhile, in the shadow of Death Valley, Walk-Ons is getting ready for their tailgating party this weekend to welcome the dozens of fans who decide to park early. “It’s going to be a game-day in April, so we will have the whole parking lot blocked off. We have a huge stage coming and bands,” explains General Manager Dustin Loveless.

Loveless says Walk-Ons has been preparing for this weekend for months—getting supplies and hiring extra staff—just to handle the crowds.

“Usually, we just get baseball and softball this time of year, graduation a little bit, but to have something of this magnitude this time of year it’s pretty awesome,” adds Loveless. Walk-Ons tailgating party will start on Friday.

It’s another Louisiana Saturday night, one where fans will gladly come together and sing, a moment that has not been seen in a while.

“The biggest thing is making sure our fans have a good time. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we play ‘Callin Baton Rouge’ before every football game, but for Garth Brooks to play in himself live in tiger stadium…it’s a historic moment for LSU, for Garth, and for LSU fans,” says Worsham.

If you still need more info about Saturday’s concert you can click here.

