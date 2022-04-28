How to apply up for Southeast Grocers’ hiring day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Job seekers in Louisiana have the chance to apply for an open position with Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

There will be a companywide hiring day Thurs., April 28 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The company is looking to fill thousands of full-time and part-time positions at stores throughout the southeast region.

Store managers will be on-site accepting applications and conducting interviews.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to the hiring day. Officials say walk-ins are also welcome.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.