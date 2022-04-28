Ask the Expert
How to apply for Southeast Grocers' hiring day

Southeastern Grocers is holding a companywide hiring day Thurs., April 28 from 1 p.m. until 6...
Southeastern Grocers is holding a companywide hiring day Thurs., April 28 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.(Southeastern Grocers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Job seekers in Louisiana have the chance to apply for an open position with Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

There will be a companywide hiring day Thurs., April 28 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

The company is looking to fill thousands of full-time and part-time positions at stores throughout the southeast region.

Store managers will be on-site accepting applications and conducting interviews.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to the hiring day. Officials say walk-ins are also welcome.

