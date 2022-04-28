Ask the Expert
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hosting 2 giveaways in Point Coupee Parish Thursday

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food is hosting two food giveaways in Point Coupee Parish Thurs., April 28.

From 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., there will be a food distribution site set up at St. Mary Baptist Church located at 9067 Hwy. 1 in Lettsworth, La.

From 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., a food distribution site will be set up at Old Morganza High School located at LA-3050 in Morganza, La.

Organizers say registration is required. Please bring a photo ID and proof of residency. You will be able to register on-site at the mobile distributions.

Click here to report a typo.

