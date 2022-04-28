Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hosting 2 giveaways in Point Coupee Parish Thursday
POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food is hosting two food giveaways in Point Coupee Parish Thurs., April 28.
From 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., there will be a food distribution site set up at St. Mary Baptist Church located at 9067 Hwy. 1 in Lettsworth, La.
From 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., a food distribution site will be set up at Old Morganza High School located at LA-3050 in Morganza, La.
Organizers say registration is required. Please bring a photo ID and proof of residency. You will be able to register on-site at the mobile distributions.
