EBRSO opens new property crimes complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Ace Hardware on Millerville Road, Jerry Politz’s number one concern is shoplifters.

“It is becoming worse. Every year we experience a slightly higher percentage, and we try to track it and it is not tracking the right direction,” he said.

Politz has security cameras but said they don’t stop the crime.

“I hate doing inventories because that’s when I really see the smaller things that are missing,” Politz said.

But he hopes the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office can help with their new property crimes complex.

“Anything that they can do is definitely going to help the retailer,” Politz said.

The investigative crimes unit has crime cameras of their own, license plate readers, and with permission can even tap into some security cameras from the community.

All of this to help deputies see where suspects are going in real-time, deputies said.

“It’s a hub that’s gathering all our intelligence. Whether it’s man-made, whether it’s video or digital, whatever, it’s bringing it all together so that we can disseminate that and get it to the deputies that are out here working the street while they are en route in many instances,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Gautreaux said the ISU is important to creating a safer community.

“Number one, we want to prevent a crime from happening. This helps us with that. We want to solve a crime, bring those that were responsible to justice and that’ll happen, but all of those things together and the relationships we have with businesses in the community all strengthen things. Strengthen all of us. It’s going to help make East Baton Rouge Parish a safer place,” Gautreaux said.

You can register your home or business security cameras with the sheriff’s office through their website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.