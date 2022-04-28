CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for for woman wanted on alleged theft and forgery charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a woman wanted on alleged felony theft and forgery charges.

According to detectives with BRPD they are searching for Virginia Everhart.

Detectives believe Everhart unlawfully forged approximately 41 check transactions from her employer, which totaled around $28,400.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Everhart please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), and submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.