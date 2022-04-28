Coushatta Catfish and Claw Crabmeat Stew

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many Native American tribes, fish not only symbolizes sustenance and nourishment but also plays an important part in tribal customs. For the Coushatta, garfish bones are even used for jewelry and costuming, while the hide is used for shoes and clothing. In this recipe, catfish is used, but others, including garfish, could be substituted.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients for Catfish Patties:

4 cups poached catfish meat, (1-inch) cubed

½ cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 eggs

¼ cup sliced green onions

1 cup seasoned Italian breadcrumbs

½ cup melted butter

Method for Catfish Patties:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except breadcrumbs and butter. Using your hands, mix until well blended. Reserve ½ cup catfish mixture for use in the stew. Slowly add bread crumbs. Form mixture into 12 (2½-inch) patties. Place on a cookie sheet, drizzle with butter and bake for 15–20 minutes. Remove and set aside. NOTE: Catfish cannot be overcooked because it will be mashed for patties.

Ingredients for Stew:

1 pound claw crabmeat

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup flour

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell peppers

¼ cup diced yellow bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup reserved catfish mixture

½ cup tomato sauce

2 quarts shellfish stock

1 cup sliced green onions

1 cup chopped parsley

1 tbsp thyme leaves

1 tbsp chopped basil

2 bay leaves

Worcestershire sauce to taste

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method for Stew:

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until golden brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté for 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Blend in reserved catfish mixture, claw crab meat, and tomato sauce. Slowly add stock until a heavy cream-like consistency is achieved. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, and allow to cook for 30 minutes. Stir in green onions, parsley, thyme, basil, and bay leaves. Add catfish patties and stir gently, being careful not to break. After a few minutes of cooking, patties will become firm. Season with Worcestershire, salt, black pepper, and hot sauce. If the mixture becomes too thick, add more stock. Serve over steamed white rice or pasta.

