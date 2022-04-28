Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he’s “taking a hard look” at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.

“I am considering dealing with some debt reduction,” Biden told reporters in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

The comments came days after Biden had a private meeting with Democratic lawmakers who pressed him on the issue. One of the lawmakers, Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., said afterwards that Biden disclosed he was exploring the possibility.

However, Biden signaled in his Thursday remarks that he wouldn’t go as far as some activists want, saying $50,000 in debt forgiveness was not under consideration. He did not give a number for what he was considering.

“I’m in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness,” he said. “And I’ll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks.”

During his campaign, Biden said he wanted to “immediately cancel” at least $10,000 in student debt per person. So far he’s repeatedly extended a pause on requiring borrowers to repay their loans, a moratorium that was put in place under then-President Donald Trump near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although activists have been encouraged by their increasing traction on this issue, some said they were concerned that Biden wouldn’t go far enough.

“President Biden, we agree that we shouldn’t cancel $50,000 in student loan debt. We should cancel all of it,” said Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth & College Division. “$50,000 was just the bottom line.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess...
Study: Gun violence surged in pandemic’s first year
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday
This man kicked residential doors open in Baker while people were home.
Police search for suspect caught on camera kicking doors open in Baker
Newport cigarettes, a Reynolds American brand, are on display at a Smoker Friendly shop in...
FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars