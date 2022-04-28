Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Balloon release held for missing children in Miss. River as the search continues

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The search for the three missing children on the West Bank continues into day five.

Students and faculty at L.B. Landry High School released blue and yellow balloons Thursday afternoon for teens Kevin Poole and Brandy Wilson, and Brandy’s little sister, 8-year-old Ally.

This went on as local agencies continue their search along the Mississippi River by the Crescent City Connection.

The United Cajun Navy joined in with boats and special sonar equipment. President Todd Terrell says the goal is to give these families the closure they deserve.

“This is a little different here because of the currents on the river. We’re against all odds, but they’re still odds that we can find them. We’re going to spend as much as we can out here the next few days and hopefully, we bring closure to the families.”

Terrell says the United Cajun Navy is always looking for volunteers. If you want to help with this search, you can head to the United Cajun Navy website.

RELATED STORIES

Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River

‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

LSU campus and surrounding businesses prepare for Garth Brooks
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office opens new property crimes complex
Livingston Parish council members looking to require permits for people living in travel...
Livingston Parish council members looking to require permits for people living in travel trailers
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office opens new property crimes complex
EBRSO opens new property crimes complex
LSU campus and surrounding businesses prepare for one of the biggest crowds as fans come in to...
LSU is warning fans ahead of time, parking will be limited for Garth Brooks concert