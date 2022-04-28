Ascension Parish council approves changes to unified land development code

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Ascension Parish want to see improvements to drainage and traffic.

“In the morning, it’s easy if you take the interstate, but if you take Airline in the afternoon, it’s bumper to bumper, everybody getting off at the same time, nobody wants to get over, and sometimes it will be at a standstill,” Dermey Scott said.

For the past nine months, during a building moratorium, Ascension Parish Council members have been working with consulting firm Kindig-Keast to figure out what changes need to be made, such as expanding the minimum width of a road and changing where fences need to be to let water flow.

“As our parish changes, I think our ULDC (unified land development code) must change, and it must reflect those challenges of being one of the fastest-growing parishes in the state for the past four decades,” Parish President Clint Cointment said.

Those changes were approved at a special council meeting on Wednesday night, April 27.

“We obviously have moved back that deadline, so to get these approved before the next deadline, it is important that we get this done, at least most of it. So, we are simply trying to increase the quality of life for our residents. It is important that we get some of these items done before the moratorium ends,” Cointment said.

RELATED STORY Ascension Parish Council extends development moratorium Around Ascension Parish, you can see signs of growth but development is causing problems for some residents, so officials voted on Thursday, April 7, to extend the development moratorium until May 31.

Most of the changes were to the language to make it clearer what the council wants developers to do.

Residents at the meeting said they support the changes.

“A function of government, local government is the protection of residents and citizens. I do think the code and the revisions in the code are important,” one meeting attendee said.

The council will discuss more changes to the unified land development code at their meeting on Thursday, May 5.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.