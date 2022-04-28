All lanes NOW OPEN after vehicle fire forces closures on I-10 West at Perkins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-10 West at Perkins Road after a vehicle caught fire Thurs., April 28.

BREAKING: All lanes are *OPEN* now on I-10 WEST at Perkins. Traffic is starting to move much better headed toward downtown Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/frepWk9k7z — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 28, 2022

The fire got started just before 6 a.m.

BREAKING: Now we're dealing with a vehicle fire on I-10 WEST at the Perkins Road on-ramp. Fire department has blocked the right lane now. I-10 WEST backups start at College Drive. pic.twitter.com/Y7iAJD7FJh — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 28, 2022

Several lanes were blocked on I-10 West past Acadian Thruway. The Perkins Road on-ramp heading westbound was also shut down due to the incident.

The center lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 West past Acadian Thruway due to an accident. Congestion has reached the I-10/I-12. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 28, 2022

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, EMS, and BRPD responded to the scene.

Stop-and-go traffic on I-10 WEST between the 10/12 merge and Perkins Road due to a crash, car fire, and the right two lanes blocked. Use an alternate like College or Acadian to Government or Florida. Also south of the interstate, use Stanford or Perkins as alternates. pic.twitter.com/NrV6wtFZha — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) April 28, 2022

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.