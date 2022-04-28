Ask the Expert
All lanes NOW OPEN after vehicle fire forces closures on I-10 West at Perkins

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-10 West at Perkins Road after a vehicle caught fire Thurs., April 28.

The fire got started just before 6 a.m.

Several lanes were blocked on I-10 West past Acadian Thruway. The Perkins Road on-ramp heading westbound was also shut down due to the incident.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, EMS, and BRPD responded to the scene.

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

