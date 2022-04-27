Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘The worst thing I’ve seen in this city,’ witness says after 3-year-old fatally shot in French Quarter

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who witnessed resuscitation efforts on an unresponsive 3-year-old girl who sustained a fatal gunshot wound inside a French Quarter home Tuesday (April 26) called it “the worst thing I’ve seen in this city.”

The child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m., New Orleans police said. The girl’s brothers, ages 17 and 18, were inside the residence with the girl when she was shot, police said.

The siblings were detained for questioning, but have not been arrested. The NOPD said Wednesday morning that the 17-year-old has been released.

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

Police have provided few details on the circumstances of the girl’s death, but said a gun was recovered at the scene. Authorities have not said whether the shooting was deliberate, accidental or self-inflicted.

Residents on the block said the girl was carried out to the street, where several people tried in vain to perform life-saving CPR.

“She wasn’t moving when I saw her, and that was about as much as I wanted to see” said one neighbor, a man who did not wish to be identified. “One hundred percent, the worst thing I’ve seen in this city, hands down.”

CRIMETRACKER

NOPD identifies suspect in failed carjacking of musician outside French Quarter bar Cosimo’s

Family of suspects accused of killing toddler by forcing her to drink whiskey claims years of prior abuse

Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police

Man arrested after allegedly stealing tip jar at Jackson Square, punching man who gave chase

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 27
Warmer than normal temperatures returning soon
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
LIVE REPORT: 3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting; Gulfport police in standoff with suspect
YOUR MONEY: Consider travel insurance and read the fine print
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
Juvenile arrested in Victoria Drive shooting
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
HAPPENING NOW: 3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting; Gulfport police in standoff with suspect