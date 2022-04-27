Ask the Expert
Woman attacked suffers miscarriage; BRPD arrests alleged attacker

Deshay Carter
Deshay Carter(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman for her involvement in the death of a fetus.

Officials state that DeShay Carter, 25, attacked a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside of her home on Saturday, April 23. The victim was transported to a local hospital on Monday, April 25 for medical complications and lost her unborn child.

The victim was four months pregnant according to BRPD.

Carter was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on alleged charges of first-degree feticide, second-degree battery, and home invasion.

