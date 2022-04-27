Warmer than normal temperatures returning soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Continue to enjoy the nice weather because it isn’t lasting much longer.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 27 (WAFB)

A warming trend will begin ushering in warmer than normal temperatures by Thursday afternoon. Thankfully it’s going to take longer for humidity levels to rise. Therefore even as highs return to the mid 80°s to conclude the work/school week, it stays comfortable.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 27 (WAFB)

Humidity will start to be felt by the weekend. Enough moisture will be present in the atmosphere to produce a couple of afternoon showers Saturday. The vast majority will stay dry so don’t cancel outdoor plans.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 27 (WAFB)

Rain chances increase some on Sunday as a disturbance drifts past the area to the north.

The first week of May is going to be a hot one. Temperatures will climb into the low 90°s by the middle of next week. High pressure will remain dominate keeping things mainly dry. Long range models disagree on the timing of a potential storm system and cold front for the end of the next work/school week. We should be able to fine tune the forecast as we get closer to next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 27 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.