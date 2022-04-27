Unrestrained driver killed in Ascension Parish crash

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deadly single car crash that happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wed., April 27 in Ascension Parish.

Roger Bourque, 64, of Gonzales died in the crash, officials confirmed.

The accident took place on LA Hwy 22 near Snyder Lane.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bourque was traveling west on LA Hwy 22 in a 1999 Ford pick-up. The Ford exited the roadway and overturned.

Bourque was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Bourque for analysis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.