Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Unrestrained driver killed in Ascension Parish crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deadly single car crash that happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wed., April 27 in Ascension Parish.

Roger Bourque, 64, of Gonzales died in the crash, officials confirmed.

The accident took place on LA Hwy 22 near Snyder Lane.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bourque was traveling west on LA Hwy 22 in a 1999 Ford pick-up. The Ford exited the roadway and overturned.

Bourque was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Bourque for analysis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Community leaders come together for Day of Prayer Service during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
acne generic
Adults agonize with acne also!
Day of Prayer Service commemorates National Crime Victims' Rights Week
Day of Prayer Service commemorates National Crime Victims' Rights Week
Brand new senior primary care center opens in Denham Springs
Brand new senior primary care center opens in Denham Springs