Suspect sought in connection with break-ins at multiple businesses in St. Francisville
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the St. Francisville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with break-ins at multiple businesses at a shopping center in West Feliciana Parish.
According to Chief G. Scott Ford with the St. Francisville Police Department, the suspect allegedly broke into the St. Francisville Pharmacy and Muddy Waters Clothing around 3 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the Spring Creek Shopping Center.
The shopping complex is located on Hwy. 61 in St. Francisville.
The Police Chief says a similar incident happened back in November at Feliciana Firearms, a business located in the same shopping complex.
Anyone with any information should contact the St. Francisville Police Department immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.