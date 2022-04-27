Ask the Expert
St. James head coach Robert Valdez steps down, reportedly heading to Grambling

St. James head coach Robert Valdez
St. James head coach Robert Valdez(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, La. (WAFB) - St. James head football coach Robert Valdez, who led the Wildcats to their first state championship in 40 years, is stepping down from his post.

Reports indicate Valdez will be heading to the northern part of the state to join Hue Jackson’s staff with the Grambling State Tigers as an assistant coach.

Valdez confirmed he has resigned as the St. James coach but could not comment on what the future holds for him. He added he had a great run at St. James. He led the Wildcats to the 2019 Class 3A State Championship with a perfect 15-0 record.

The former Southern Jaguar was the head football coach at Scotlandville before becoming athletic director and head football coach at St. James.

