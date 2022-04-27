Ask the Expert
Police respond to large fight at McKinley High involving students and parents

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police officers were called out to McKinley High to break up a large fight at the school on Wednesday, April 27.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a large group of students and parents were involved. Investigators added a couple people were detained for a short time but were not arrested and were eventually released. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Police said there was a fight at the school between two students earlier in the day and their parents were contacted by school administrators while the students were held in the office. They added toward the end of the day, when school let out, a second fight broke out around 2:30 p.m.

An officer at the school tried to break it up but signaled for backup when the fight continued to escalate, said police.

A spokesman with BRPD said the police department is working with the school administration to get more information about who started the fight and exactly what happened. He added there is no evidence of any weapons being on campus.

Police said there is video of the fight that investigators are going through to try to figure out who was involved.

The fight is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

