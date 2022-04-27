No. 19 LSU run-rules McNeese State 10-1 in five innings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (31-17, 10-8 SEC) run-ruled McNeese State (29-18, 10-2 SLC) 10-1 in five innings on Tuesday, April 26 from Tiger Park. The Tigers scored 10 runs on nine hits, including four extra-base hits, three of them being home runs.

All-American Taylor Pleasants led the way for the Tigers going 2-for-3 from the plate with four RBI and a home run. Georgia Clark was 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBI and a home run. Cait Calland picked up the Tigers’ first home run of the game in the bottom of the second inning, part of a five-run second.

Shelbi Sunseri (7-7) picked up the win for the Tigers throwing a complete game, allowing three hits, and a run, while striking out three and walking three.

LSU will host No. 9 Florida on Friday, April 29 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.