Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 19 LSU run-rules McNeese State 10-1 in five innings

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (31-17, 10-8 SEC) run-ruled McNeese State (29-18, 10-2 SLC) 10-1 in five innings on Tuesday, April 26 from Tiger Park. The Tigers scored 10 runs on nine hits, including four extra-base hits, three of them being home runs.

All-American Taylor Pleasants led the way for the Tigers going 2-for-3 from the plate with four RBI and a home run. Georgia Clark was 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBI and a home run. Cait Calland picked up the Tigers’ first home run of the game in the bottom of the second inning, part of a five-run second.

Shelbi Sunseri (7-7) picked up the win for the Tigers throwing a complete game, allowing three hits, and a run, while striking out three and walking three.

LSU will host No. 9 Florida on Friday, April 29 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

LSU Tigers
No. 22 LSU struggles in loss to UNO
St. James head coach Robert Valdez
St. James head coach Robert Valdez steps down, reportedly heading to Grambling
LSU running back Nick Brossette
Former LSU RB Nick Brossette joins Brian Kelly’s football support staff
NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four...
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down by June 2023