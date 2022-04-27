New senior primary care center opening in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More efforts are underway to expand healthcare access to seniors across Louisiana.

The CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 27.

The address is 2314 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, La. 70726. You can expect a raffle, food trucks, giveaways, new patient sign-ups and facility tours.

This is the first CenterWell center to open in Baton Rouge and the seventh to open in the state. These facilities are often located in underserved areas to reach vulnerable seniors. Officials said they offer “one-stop” healthcare for seniors enrolled in one of the Medicare Advantage plans.

CenterWell benefits include longer visits with patients, on-site labs and access to pharmacists. They also have mental health specialists and social workers to help with seniors’ behavioral, emotional and social needs, such as food, transportation and community programs.

