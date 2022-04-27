Ask the Expert
Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ is coming to New Orleans for Season 7

FILE - In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Karamo Brown, from left, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni...
FILE - In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Karamo Brown, from left, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness arrive at a For Your Consideration event for "Queer Eye" at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles. Netflix's show "Queer Eye" says it's bringing fabulousness to the masses for two more seasons. The streaming service announced Tuesday, June 18, that season four will debut July 19. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Emmy award-winning Netflix series has an open casting call in New Orleans.

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” is a reboot of Bravo’s 2003 reality tv show and it’s currently looking to film Season 7. The show stars the “Fab 5″ a group of experts in the food, fashion, grooming, and design industry.

The show has been filmed in different cities like Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Austin, and in a special set of episodes where the crew traveled to Japan.

According to the show’s Facebook and Instagram pages, they are heading out of Texas and heading straight to New Orleans.

If you know someone who would be an amazing fit for the Fab 5 with Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown — now is the perfect time to nominate them.

You can send nominations by emailing qecasting@itv.com. Be sure to include the nominee’s name, story, and a few photos.

