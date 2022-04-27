NASA confirms ‘fireball’ caused loud sound along Mississippi River
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WAFB) - Did you hear a boom Wednesday afternoon?
The American Meteor Society and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported receiving reports of a loud sound across Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27, around 1 p.m.
There were reports from Baton Rouge, La. to Jackson, Miss.
MSEMA said it confirmed with NASA that the noise was caused by a fireball. The agency added it was told the meteor ran parallel to the Mississippi River.
Officials also said there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
