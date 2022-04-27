Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

McNeese Alumni Association under financial review

McNeese Alumni Association
McNeese Alumni Association(McNeese Alumni Association)
By Jillian Corder
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A review of the McNeese Alumni Association’s financial records is ongoing, according to a university official.

The alumni association is a private, non-profit organization according to the university’s website. Candace Townsend, director of public relations at McNeese, says the alumni account is independent of the university and is subject to its own audit.

“We were made aware of possible irregularities which triggered the financial review,” Townsend told 7 News. She says McNeese will be ready to comment when an auditor’s review of McNeese Alumni Association accounts is complete. Townsend expects that document to be ready by early next week.

The 2020-2021 fiscal year audit of the McNeese Alumni Association is not on the Legislative Auditor’s website. Roger Harris, Director of Investigative Audit for Louisiana, told 7 News the report was due in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Denham Springs city leaders believe they need to update their infrastructure before they start...
Denham Springs puts moratorium on new large developments
Denham Springs puts moratorium on new large developments
THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match
THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match
Vote on changes for developers
Vote on changes for developers