Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU musicians to hold benefit concert for Ukrainian children

Ukraine flag.
Ukraine flag.(UP9 / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Elizabeth Vowell
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the world watches the terror unfolding in Ukraine, people are finding new ways to help support victims of the war. That includes a concert fundraiser planned by the Collaborative Piano Institute and the LSU School of Music.

The concert, planned for Sunday, May 8, will benefit children affected by the war. Entrance to the concert is free, but donations are encouraged. According to organizer and LSU professor Ana Maria Otamendi, all donations will go directly to UNICEF Ukraine.

As the world watches the terror unfolding in Ukraine, people are finding new ways to help...
As the world watches the terror unfolding in Ukraine, people are finding new ways to help support victims of the war. That includes a concert fundraiser planned by the Collaborative Piano Institute and the LSU School of Music.(The LSU School of Music)

The concert will feature renowned pianists Michael Gurt and Willis Delony with his jazz trio; the LSU Brass Quintet with fabulous baritone Dennis Jesse; and LSU faculty Katherine Kemler (flute), Yung-Chiao Wei (bass), Sandra Moon (soprano), Robert Grayson (tenor), Lin He (violin), and Ana María Otamendi (piano), as well as a volunteer orchestra and choir.

The concert will be held May 8 at 3 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the School of Music Building on LSU’s Campus. The concert will also be live-streamed on the LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts website.

The Collaborative Piano Institute is a non-profit created to spotlight the needs of the next generation of collaborative pianists, singers, and instrumentalists.

RELATED STORIES
BR native and his family fighting to get to U.S. after fleeing Ukraine
Baton Rouge native and his family fighting to get to U.S. after fleeing Ukraine
Louisiana pastor returns from Ukraine
An Amite pastor and his wife just got back from helping in Ukraine.
Marrero resident fears for her family’s safety in Ukraine: ‘It’s more dangerous than Hitler. It’s Satan.’
Local Ukraine family worries

For more details, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Forecast for the remainder of Tuesday, April 26.
Staying dry through workweek with slow warming trend that continues into weekend
In attempt to bring more severe penalties to people convicted of raping children 13 or younger,...
Lawmaker shelves surgical castration bill for convicted child rapists
Lawmaker shelves surgical castration bill for convicted child rapists
Proposed La. bill would allow for surgical castration for sex offenders
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’