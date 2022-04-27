LSU musicians to hold benefit concert for Ukrainian children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the world watches the terror unfolding in Ukraine, people are finding new ways to help support victims of the war. That includes a concert fundraiser planned by the Collaborative Piano Institute and the LSU School of Music.

The concert, planned for Sunday, May 8, will benefit children affected by the war. Entrance to the concert is free, but donations are encouraged. According to organizer and LSU professor Ana Maria Otamendi, all donations will go directly to UNICEF Ukraine.

The concert will feature renowned pianists Michael Gurt and Willis Delony with his jazz trio; the LSU Brass Quintet with fabulous baritone Dennis Jesse; and LSU faculty Katherine Kemler (flute), Yung-Chiao Wei (bass), Sandra Moon (soprano), Robert Grayson (tenor), Lin He (violin), and Ana María Otamendi (piano), as well as a volunteer orchestra and choir.

The concert will be held May 8 at 3 p.m. in the Recital Hall of the School of Music Building on LSU’s Campus. The concert will also be live-streamed on the LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts website.

The Collaborative Piano Institute is a non-profit created to spotlight the needs of the next generation of collaborative pianists, singers, and instrumentalists.

