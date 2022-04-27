LDI, La. Civic Coalition host Hurricane 2022 Virtual Summit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Office of Consumer Advocacy is teaming up with the Louisiana Civic Coalition to present the Hurricane 2022 Virtual Summit.

The virtual summit will take place Wednesday, April 27 beginning at 8 a.m. and will be moderated by Ron Camarota.

The online event will present challenges faced by residents preparing for hurricane season.

Panelists will highlight best practices to minimize risk and offer valuable tips to help policyholders better prepare for the claims process. Panelists will also explain critical components of a homeowners insurance policy such as coverages, limits, exclusions and deductibles.

Panelists include:

Julie Shiyou-Woodard, President & CEO – Smart Homes America

Ron Henderson, Deputy Commissioner – LDI Office of Consumer Advocacy and Diversity

Ron Camarota – LDI Office of Consumer Advocacy and Diversity

Gilbert Giron, Jr. – FEMA (Risk Rating 2.0 Program)

