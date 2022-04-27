Ask the Expert
Juvenile arrested in Victoria Drive shooting

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police says a juvenile has been arrested and charged after a shooting that occurred on Victoria Drive near Airline Highway on April 26. 

According to officials, the juvenile was charged with attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Officials say the victim was also a juvenile.

Injuries are not life-threatening. 

