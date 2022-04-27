THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match

Warning: This report includes graphic details involving children.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - As part of his motion to delay the upcoming trial of Dennis Perkins, his lawyer says some of the salacious accusations against his client do not match the evidence in the case.

And, he claims, prosecutors have repeatedly delayed giving him proper access to a wide range of evidence.

Attorney Jarrett Ambeau, who represents Perkins, says prosecutors claim to have 24 different videos of school children eating petit fours that were allegedly laced with Perkins’ semen. However, Ambeau says there are just two different videos that allegedly show Perkins ejaculating onto the petit fours. In his court filing, the lawyer says the desserts shown in those two videos are clearly not the same ones shown in the videos that include children.

“The physical characteristics of the petit fours are clear in the videos for identification purposes, and it is clear that the minors are eating different petit fours than are in either ‘ejaculation event’ video,” Ambeau said in his court filing earlier this week.

Ambeau alleges the same is true of evidence showing gentilly cakes, doughnuts, and cinnamon rolls that were allegedly also laced with sexual fluids from Perkins.

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy, is set to go on trial on May 9, 202 on charges of rape, child pornography, sexual battery, and video voyeurism. He also faces the rarely seen charge of “mingling harmful substances,” related to the allegedly laced desserts.

His former wife, Cynthia, a school teacher pled guilty in the case earlier this year. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison and agreed to testify against Dennis. As part of her guilty plea, she also admitted to her role in feeding the semen-laced food to some of her students at a school in Walker, Louisiana.

Ambeau says there are a total of 317 videos and 2,601 photos that prosecutors have in their possession as part of the case. He claims he was not given access to some of those videos and photos until earlier this month, almost two and half years after Perkins was arrested.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case. In his filing, Ambeau accuses that agency of “deliberately” failing to follow the Constitution and the defendant’s right to due process.

The Attorney’s General’s Office, asked for comment about the new court filing, issued a statement similar to ones that have released in the past about the same case. “We look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable and getting justice for the victims,” the statement said.

A hearing on whether to grant Ambeau’s request to delay the trial is set for May 3.

