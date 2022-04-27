Ask the Expert
Dry through the end of the week, quick warm-up by the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will result in some nice spring weather over the next couple of days. Cool morning starts in the 50s will give way to pleasant afternoons, with plenty of sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 70s today to low 80s on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 27
No rainfall is expected on either day.

We’ll squeeze out one more morning in the 50s on Friday, but afternoon highs will rebound into the mid 80s as southerly winds strengthen across the area. Weather continues to look nice for Live After Five, with temperatures starting out in the mid 80s and falling into the mid 70s under mainly clear skies.

An almost summer-like feel will settle in by the weekend as southerly winds continue to pump Gulf moisture and humidity into the area. Morning temps in the 60s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Saturday looks to stay mainly dry, with a slight chance of showers by Sunday. No major weather issues are expected for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium but be careful in the heat. If you plan on tailgating before the show, afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Readings should be in the low 80s by 7 p.m., falling into the mid 70s by the time the concert is done.

The summer-like warmth will continue into next week, with highs flirting with 90 degrees for most of the week. A few spotty showers are also possible, but the outlook points toward a fairly quiet pattern continuing into most of next week.

