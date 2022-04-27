Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for...
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation.(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for...
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation.(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

Police say they are searching for the individual regarding the homicide of Jaci Bergeron.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for...
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation.(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

Bergeron was shot and killed at a hotel located at 9999 Gwenadele Ave. April 21.

RELATED STORIES
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting
One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.

Police ask if you have information regarding the identity of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers. Call 344-STOP (344-7867), download the P3 Tips App or visit crimestoppersbr.com.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for...
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation.(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

acne generic
Adults agonize with acne also!
(Source: pexels.com)
LDI, La. Civic Coalition host Hurricane 2022 Virtual Summit
The CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2...
New senior primary care center opening in Denham Springs
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 27
Dry through the end of the week, quick warm-up by the weekend