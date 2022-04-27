CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they're searching for an individual for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation. (Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

Police say they are searching for the individual regarding the homicide of Jaci Bergeron.

Bergeron was shot and killed at a hotel located at 9999 Gwenadele Ave. April 21.

Police ask if you have information regarding the identity of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers. Call 344-STOP (344-7867), download the P3 Tips App or visit crimestoppersbr.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

