CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation.
Police say they are searching for the individual regarding the homicide of Jaci Bergeron.
Bergeron was shot and killed at a hotel located at 9999 Gwenadele Ave. April 21.
Police ask if you have information regarding the identity of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers. Call 344-STOP (344-7867), download the P3 Tips App or visit crimestoppersbr.com.
You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
