Community leaders come together for Day of Prayer Service during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is recognized April 25-30. To commemorate the week in Baton Rouge, community leaders will hold a Day of Prayer Service to honor victims of crime.

The event will take place Wed., April 27 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church located at 1564 Nicholson Dr.

CLCK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO RSVP.

Right On Crime, Louisiana Family Forum, Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, State Representative Rick Edmonds, Pelican Institute, Smart on Crime, and other community groups are planning to participate.

