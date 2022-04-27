Ascension Parish deputy arrested on child porn charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says Brandon Morris, 24, of Darrow, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the age of Thirteen.

“The arrest is the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,” the agency said.

Morris was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

“Crimes against children are some of the most heinous acts imaginable, and they are even more despicable when perpetrated by people in authority who are supposed to be protecting kids,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. “The Attorney General’s office will not waiver in our efforts to protect Louisiana’s children,” the statement said.

A spokesman for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says Morris has been terminated.

“Sheriff Webre would like to thank the Attorney General’s Office for their diligence and hard work during this investigation,” spokesman Donovan Jackson said. “Detectives with the APSO Juveniles Division worked jointly with the AG’s Office in the search warrant and apprehension of Morris, who was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and awaits bond,” the spokesman said.

“We hold our deputies to high standards, and no one is above the law when situations like this occur. It tarnishes our badge and violates community trust,” Webre said.

Jackson said Morris had been employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for eight months.

