Adults agonize with acne also!

RLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Acne is not just for teenagers anymore. In a survey from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, 35 percent of women and 20 percent of men said they had trouble with acne in their 30s. Even 15 percent of women said they struggled with acne in their 50s. Research now shows it is taking a toll on their mental health. Ivanhoe has details on what people can do to help.

Acne and a teen’s self-esteem can sometimes go hand-in-hand. But a recent study from the University of Pennsylvania has found adult women can also experience problems with depression, anxiety and social isolation. So, what can people do to get the help they need for treating their acne?

Jesleen Ahluwalia, MD, a dermatologist at OASIS Dermatologist said, “There’s a lot of confusion because there is so much information out there.”

There’s debate whether diet plays a role in contributing to acne, but recent research shows milk and foods rich in added sugars and refined starches increase insulin growth factors and these hormones can encourage acne development. Also, stress doesn’t necessarily cause acne, but it can make it worse. Calming activities such as yoga, tai chi and meditation can lower your stress. Finally, expensive does not always mean better.

Dr. Ahluwalia explains, “Price does not always, for the most part it doesn’t really matter.”

Patients can first try over-the-counter products that contain topical retinoids from a local drug store, which can treat mild or sporadic outbreaks. But if no improvements are made in six to eight weeks, prescribed treatment under the care of a dermatologist may be necessary.

Some acne treatments do have side effects, including topical retinols which can make the skin more prone to sunburns.

