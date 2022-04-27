Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Adults agonize with acne also!

acne generic
acne generic(MGN)
By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Acne is not just for teenagers anymore. In a survey from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, 35 percent of women and 20 percent of men said they had trouble with acne in their 30s. Even 15 percent of women said they struggled with acne in their 50s. Research now shows it is taking a toll on their mental health. Ivanhoe has details on what people can do to help.

Acne and a teen’s self-esteem can sometimes go hand-in-hand. But a recent study from the University of Pennsylvania has found adult women can also experience problems with depression, anxiety and social isolation. So, what can people do to get the help they need for treating their acne?

Jesleen Ahluwalia, MD, a dermatologist at OASIS Dermatologist said, “There’s a lot of confusion because there is so much information out there.”

There’s debate whether diet plays a role in contributing to acne, but recent research shows milk and foods rich in added sugars and refined starches increase insulin growth factors and these hormones can encourage acne development. Also, stress doesn’t necessarily cause acne, but it can make it worse. Calming activities such as yoga, tai chi and meditation can lower your stress. Finally, expensive does not always mean better.

Dr. Ahluwalia explains, “Price does not always, for the most part it doesn’t really matter.”

Patients can first try over-the-counter products that contain topical retinoids from a local drug store, which can treat mild or sporadic outbreaks. But if no improvements are made in six to eight weeks, prescribed treatment under the care of a dermatologist may be necessary.

Some acne treatments do have side effects, including topical retinols which can make the skin more prone to sunburns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

The CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2...
New senior primary care center opening in Denham Springs
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
Researchers say they found a new way to perhaps protect the brain from a concussion and...
Cooling concussions and TBIs to protect the brain
Workout injuries are common, but luckily, there're a lot of things one can do to prevent and...
Exercise Mistakes That Shorten Your Life