Triple Deckers Fish BLT

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is known for its sandwiches: po’boys, muffuletta, fish BLT’s. Try using a little spicy ketchup or even Rémoulade Sauce to enhance the flavor of this sandwich.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

12 (3-ounce) fish fillets

12 slices bacon

6 green leaf lettuce leaves

2 large Creole tomatoes, cut into (½-inch) thick slices

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup seasoned flour

18 slices sourdough or white bread, toasted

1 cup prepared Louisiana Tartar Sauce

2 avocados, peeled and thinly sliced

12 dill pickle spears

Method:

In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium-high heat until browned and crisp and fat are rendered. Using tongs, transfer bacon to paper towels to drain then set aside. Reduce skillet heat to medium, add olive oil, and dust fish fillets well with seasoned flour. Add fillets, a few at a time, to skillet and sauté for 4–6 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily, turning once. Remove skillet from heat and transfer fish to a clean plate lined with paper towels to drain. Set aside and keep warm. To assemble, lay bread slices on a clean surface and spread each with a generous amount of Tartar Sauce. Working in layers, place a lettuce leaf on a slice of bread. Top lettuce leaf with 2 slices of tomato and 2 slices of bacon. Place another slice of bread on top of each layered sandwich and top with avocado slices and fish fillets. Close sandwiches with remaining bread, Tartar Sauce side down. Insert a long toothpick or skewer into each sandwich to hold it together. Cut in half and serve alongside dill pickle spears.

