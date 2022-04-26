Prohibiting sale of chemical abortion pills passes Senate Floor

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The following information comes from Louisiana Right to Life Federation:

Today (Monday, April 25) Senate Bill 388 prohibiting the sale of chemical abortions passed the Senate Floor overwhelmingly in a 33-2 vote. If the legislation receives final passage, it will strengthen current law by clarifying that there are criminal penalties for the distribution of chemical abortion pills that come in the mail and dangerous DIY abortions without physician oversight.

The legislation, authored by State Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell), would apply the criminal penalties to the distributor of the abortion pill, not the pregnant woman. Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director for Louisiana Right to Life, said the following about SB 388:

“Abortion businesses outside of Louisiana are selling dangerous abortion pills online and then mailing them to women to take at home without physician monitoring. This is incredibly dangerous because it requires no prescription, ultrasound or even pregnancy test. There is no way to rule out an ectopic pregnancy for example.”

Click here to report a typo.

