President commutes sentence of Morgan City man jailed on meth charges

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Joe Biden granted clemency to 78 people, including a man from Louisiana, the White House reported on Tuesday, April 26.

Officials said records show Terry Booty of Morgan City was sentenced in 2008 to 20 years in prison, 10 years of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The White House stated Booty’s sentence has been commuted to end in exactly one year, with the rest of it to be served under house arrest. It added he will still have to adhere to 10 years of supervised release and pay the $10,000 fine.

