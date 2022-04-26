Online payment for Ascension Utilities now available

The following is a press release from the Ascension Parish Utilities Department:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Utilities Department has announced that all ACUD #1 water customers can now pay their bills online or by telephone.

“This is one more step toward our goal of making government more responsive to the people,” said Parish President Clint Cointment.

Customers of Parish Utilities of Ascension already had the ability to pay online. Now customers of ACUD #1 can do so also. The service is available immediately. Credit card payments will be assessed a 2.99% convenience fee.

To pay online, visit http://www.ascensionparish.net/departments/utilities/. Customers can also call a toll free number – 855-960-6191 – to make a payment.

